‘Lohi Bhair Wildlife Park to be rehabilitated on modern lines’

Rawalpindi: Director General Wildlife & Parks Punjab, Suhail Ashraf, has said that the Lohi Bhair Wildlife Park will be rehabilitated on modern lines to provide best recreational facilities to the people of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The first phase of the restoration of the park has been started during which Lion Safari will be restored within three weeks.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting in Lohi Bhair Wildlife Park which was attended by Dy. Director Wildlife Faisalabad region Muhammad Anwar Mann, Director Lahore Zoo Hassan Ali Sukaira, Director Rawalpindi Region Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Dy. Director Wildlife Publicity Aamir Masud and other concerning officers.

The Director General said a comprehensive plan has been made to restore Wildlife Park and provide best recreational facilities to the visitors. He said the restoration plan includes construction and repair of roads and restoration of jogging track. He said senior officers of the department have been assigned the duty to supervise the restoration work so that it could be completed fast.