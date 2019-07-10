Replacement of Senate chairman: Opposition to finalise name of candidate today

ISLSMABAD: As the Rehbar Committee of the opposition is set to hold its meeting today (Thursday) to announce the name of opposition consensus candidate for Senate chairman, the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz hold telephonic consultation on Wednesday on possible names.

The Senate’s opposition in line of the decision of the Rehbar Committee had already submitted requisition for convening the Senate session and resolution of no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, according to sources, Bilawal made a telephonic call to N Maryam Nawaz for the consultation on the name of consensus candidate for the Senate chairman.

The government and opposition also held separate informal meetings to discuss future line of action.

The senators of the PTI, MQM, tribal districts and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) held a meeting with Sadiq Sanjrani, while the PPP senators held informal consultation with their Parliamentary Leader Sherry Rehman.

The PML-N has proposed the names of Opposition Leader in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq, Senator Massadiq Malik and Senator Pervaiz Rashid and also Mir Hasil Bizanjo.

According to sources, the meeting of the Rehbar Committee of the opposition will examine the candidatures of candidates and decide about appropriate final candidate.

The opposition parties collectively have the support of 65 senators that includes the PML-N with 31 senators, PPP with 21 senators, National Party with five senators, JUI-F with four senators, PkMAP with four senators and ANP with one senator.