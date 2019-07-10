Hot, humid forecast

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather continued to prevail in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lies over north Balochistan with its trough extending northeast wards. Moderate Monsoon currents are reaching northeastern parts of the country and likely to strengthen from Friday evening.

They predicted that more dust-thundershower/rain accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Hazara, Gujranwala Divisions and Kashmir while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Lahore, Malakand, Kohat Divisions and Islamabad. In Lahore, temperature was 36.5°C and minimum was 27.3°C.