Buzdar approves raise in police allowances

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a high-level meeting in his office here on Wednesday.

The chief minister gave approval in principle to increase allowances of Punjab police. The final approval will be given by the Punjab cabinet. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that police would be extended necessary cooperation in war against terrorism and crimes and it would also be provided resources according to the modern needs.

We appreciate the sacrifices and efforts made by the police against crimes and terrorism and now it will have to show improved performance. The past is over and the previous behaviour is unacceptable in the new Pakistan because every citizen is worthy of respect and honour, he added.

He asked the police to treat people in a decent manner in police stations as the protection of life and property of people was not a duty but a noble deed as well. Nine industrial centres: Usman Buzdar said the government has provided 150 acres of land in Gujranwala and sixty-three acres of land in Wazirabad for the establishment of the small industrial state.

In a statement issued here, the CM said nine industrial centres will be established on 10,000 acres in the province to promote the industrial sector. Necessary steps are being taken for the formation of Special Economic Zones in this regard.

flood: Usman Buzdar on Wednesday reviewed the preparation plan of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for possible flood situation during upcoming monsoon season. Chairing a meeting here at his office, the CM approved to change the name of the cabinet committee on flood to the cabinet committee on disaster.

He directed all the departments concerned to ensure complete arrangements for combating the possible threat of flood due to rains and snow-falling. He made it clear that there would be no room for any leniency in this regard and directed effective safety arrangements in the areas adjacent to Sindh River and other riverside areas. Timely information should be provided to the local administration and provincial departments and other relief agencies should maintain close liaison while the government will provide required resources to the PDMA, he added.

The meeting was briefed that the flow of water in rivers is being monitored regularly while early flood warning system is fully effective and the timely information is being ensured through various software.

population: Usman Buzdar said the population explosion would have to be controlled to protect the natural resources as the rising population has resulted in creating socio-economic problems.

In his message here, the chief minister said World Population Day reminds us to keep the population ratio according to the available resources as arranging additional resources for the increased population has become a problem everywhere.

It is imperative to control the unbridled population explosion so that qualitative life could be ensured for every citizen. “We have to arrange educational, healthcare and employment opportunities for every citizen but there is a need to deeply think about the growing population,” he observed.

condolences: Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief on the death of AIG Police Kamran Yousaf and his driver in a road accident and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

He prayed for rest of the departed souls in eternal peace and grant of courage and strength to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of senior artiste Zaheen Tahira. He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.