Thu Jul 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 11, 2019

PIA revives another aircraft

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 11, 2019

Karachi: State-owned Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) added another aircraft A320 to its fleet after it remained grounded for more than one year, the airline spokesman said on Wednesday.

The PIA spokesperson said it was the second aircraft that resumed operation after a month. In June, Boeing 777 was made operational “with no grounded aircraft left behind except for mandatory routine maintenance checks”. On Tuesday, A320 carried out test flight successfully.

The aircraft Airbus A320 – registration AP-BLV – was grounded in May 2018. The spokesperson said PIA earlier requested the government for financial support for reviving the grounded aircraft which did not materialise. “However, despite its financial constraints the airline is utilising its own resources to revive the aircraft,” the spokesperson said. The revived aircraft – Boeing 777 and A320 – will be utilised for PIA’s Hajj operation.

