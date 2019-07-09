LHC allows Dr Adnan to examine Nawaz once a week

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday conditionally allowed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan to examine him in jail once a week.

Acting Chief Justice Mamoonur Rashid Sheikh permitted Dr Adnan to examine the former PM under the supervision of jail doctors and barred him from giving any statement regarding his health condition after meeting him. Nawaz’s family members could also go along with the doctor.

A provincial law officer told the court that the government had no problem with Nawaz meeting his personal doctor. “We just want to say that a doctor is there at the jail round the clock. Nawaz is being given more facilities than other prisoners,” the lawyer said.