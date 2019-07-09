Stopping homemade food for Nawaz inhumane: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday warned that if anything happened to Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan would be responsible.

"This is the level of inhumanity which the government is showing by banning homemade food for Nawaz," Shahbaz said. "This shows the level of Imran Khan's intelligence," he said, adding: "If anything happens to Nawaz, Imran will be responsible." According to Shahbaz, Nawaz is a heart patient and needs homemade food to control his health.