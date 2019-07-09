Transvestites attack cops, three injured

Three policemen including the station house officer were wounded when transvestites attacked the

Gulbahar police after one of their community members was issued ticket by a traffic cop on Tuesday, it was learnt.

Reports said a traffic sergeant issued a ticket to a driver near Gulbahar Police Station.

A transgender who was sitting in the vehicle allegedly attacked the traffic sergeant, snatched his wireless set and escaped.

Police from the nearby Gulbahar police station arrived at the spot to recover the wireless set.

However, a large number of transvestites gathered and attacked the police van and the cops on duty in the police station.

Reports said the SHO along with two other policemen sustained injuries when they were allegedly attacked with stones.

They were provided treatment by the Rescue 1122 staff on the spot.

Police later arrested around 10 members of the transgender community for attacking the police and damaging a police van. Some reports said the held people were later released.