Wed Jul 10, 2019
July 10, 2019

Commits suicide

Peshawar

July 10, 2019

NOWSHERA: A young man committed suicide in Pabbi tehsil on Tuesday, police said.Shah Hussain reported to the police that he was at his shop when received a call from home at Banda Nabi that his nephew, Anees Hassnain, had shot and injured himself.

He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The man said he did not charge anyone in the police report as his nephew was a drug-addict and suffering from some mental illness.

