Wed Jul 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2019

Kamran Siddique declared best traffic warden of Punjab

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2019

Rawalpindi: Senior Traffic Warden Rawalpindi Inspector Haji Kamran Siddique has been declared the best traffic warden of the Punjab and awarded with the credential of excellence and cash award by DIG Traffic Punjab Dr. Mohammad Akhtar Abbas, SSP Traffic Rawalpindi Mohammad Bin Ashraf said.

He said that the government and traffic authorities of the Punjab decided to determine the efficiency of Wardens of traffic inspector at provincial level for the year 2018-19. The authorities found Inspector Haji Kamran Siddique as the best officer of the Punjab and awarded him the best performing award. While, the officers of Rawalpindi Traffic Police, Nasir Jadoon, Saqlain Gondal, Akhlaq Ahmad and Ehsen Shah obtained remarkable positions.

