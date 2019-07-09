Another minor girl raped in capital

Islamabad: Another minor girl has allegedly raped and thrown in vegetation growth at Amanullah Road, Hafizabad, Bahara Kahu, late Monday evening.

The victim was shifted to hospital in critical condition where hopes of her survival were very trifling, the hospital sources said, adding, however, a team of child specialists were trying to save her life.

The police have taken up the case and rounded up over 30 people of the adjacent areas for investigation but no headway was found at the initial stage of investigation to get the alleged rapist, police said, adding that most of the detained people have been released when found innocent. The police have registered the case under sections 377-B and 324 PPC against the unknown criminal.

“Hundreds of people of the area and surroundings have been questioned to identify the criminal involved in the kidnapping and rape the minor but no evidence could be found to get the culprit,” police said.

ZA, a government employee, in his written complaint lodged with the Bahara Kahu Police Station, said that her 4-year-old daughter FZ, was enjoying the rain and playing in front of his home at about 9 pm when a unidentified person put his hand on her mouth, took her to an under construction house located two blocks away from her house, raped her inhumanly and later threw her in vegetation growth near her house and disappeared from the scene.

“As we felt that FZ was not in the street and went missing, my family members started looking for her and found her lying unconscious in bushy area in critical condition,” ZA said and added that they rushed her to Polyclinic first and then shifted to PIMS.

The hospital sources confirmed rape, saying that the external medical examination clearly indicated act of rape, however, the internal medical examination would conducted by the team of Poly Clinic when she would be stable. However, she is still on ventilator, the sources said.

“She is really in critical condition admitted in intensive care unit of children ward and a team of expert physicians and surgeons are trying to save her life,” Dr. Waseem Khawaja, a spokesman for the PIMS hospital said when contacted.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Aamir Zulfiqar, visited PIMS hospital and enquired health of the victim girl. The IGP ensured arrest of the criminal involved in the rape in the shortest possible time.

The office-bears of Sahil, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), claiming that they are running the only organisation working on child protection, when contacted to seek their comments on increasing episodes of child abuse in the federal capital, were reluctant to express their view point on the issue. The person who attended the phone, expressed his ignorance over the most responsive issue of child abuse in Islamabad. “The chairperson of the NGO or any other responsible office-bearers are unable to talk to you as they are in an important meeting,” the person attending the phone said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), Syed Waqaruddin, however, when contacted, termed it a sensitive matter, saying that it was a challenge for the police to curb such crime of child abuse. “We should and will chalk out a strategic way to discourage the immoral people involved in the heinous crime of child abuse,” DIG (Operations) said, adding that the police command are planning to select and educate police officers to counter the crime against children. “Yes, a special task force could be established to deal and counter the heinous crime against children,” the DIG (Operations) said.

“It is noteworthy that residents of Bahara Kahu are mostly outsiders having no identity,” he said and added that the registration of Afghan nationals should be regularised in relevant police stations. In short, the police would use all resources to get the criminal, he concluded.