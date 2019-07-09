PCTB denies syllabus change

A spokesperson for Punjab Curriculum & Textbook Board (PCTB) has said that neither any kind of change nor alteration has been made about Khatm-e-Nabuwat in the Pakistan Studies book of 9th class published by the PCTB.

In a statement issued through DGPR on Tuesday, the spokesperson said that under discussion book was published by a private publisher which is not according to approved draft of the PCTB.

The spokesman further said the PCTB had constituted a special team which conducted raids and seized 29,000 to 30,000 books and shifted to the PCTB godown, Multan Road. President, Anjuman-e-Tajran, Urdu Bazar, has assured to collect all these books and hand over to the PCTB. FIR is being lodged against the publishers concerned with Thana Anarkali. The book has also been banned.