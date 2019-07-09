Khalilzad meets Taliban

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DOHA: A landmark peace conference between the Taliban and influential Afghans, including government officials, has agreed to a "roadmap for peace" that could hasten the end of the 18-year war, BBC reported. A statement called for an end to civilian casualties and the protection of women's rights within an "Islamic framework". The non-binding agreement comes as the US and Taliban continue to negotiate an American withdrawal.
AFP adds: Meanwhile, Washington’s top negotiator with the Taliban held fresh talks with the militants Tuesday, after the group took part in an Afghan summit aimed at forging a "roadmap to peace".
"I had a meeting with the Taliban this morning. Headed to China now and then will return to Washington to report and consult on the #AfghanPeaceProcess," US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad tweeted.
Khalilzad said they had been the "most productive" negotiations so far.
DOHA: A landmark peace conference between the Taliban and influential Afghans, including government officials, has agreed to a "roadmap for peace" that could hasten the end of the 18-year war, BBC reported. A statement called for an end to civilian casualties and the protection of women's rights within an "Islamic framework". The non-binding agreement comes as the US and Taliban continue to negotiate an American withdrawal.
AFP adds: Meanwhile, Washington’s top negotiator with the Taliban held fresh talks with the militants Tuesday, after the group took part in an Afghan summit aimed at forging a "roadmap to peace".
"I had a meeting with the Taliban this morning. Headed to China now and then will return to Washington to report and consult on the #AfghanPeaceProcess," US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad tweeted.
Khalilzad said they had been the "most productive" negotiations so far.