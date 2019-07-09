Khalilzad meets Taliban

DOHA: A landmark peace conference between the Taliban and influential Afghans, including government officials, has agreed to a "roadmap for peace" that could hasten the end of the 18-year war, BBC reported. A statement called for an end to civilian casualties and the protection of women's rights within an "Islamic framework". The non-binding agreement comes as the US and Taliban continue to negotiate an American withdrawal.

AFP adds: Meanwhile, Washington’s top negotiator with the Taliban held fresh talks with the militants Tuesday, after the group took part in an Afghan summit aimed at forging a "roadmap to peace".

"I had a meeting with the Taliban this morning. Headed to China now and then will return to Washington to report and consult on the #AfghanPeaceProcess," US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad tweeted.

Khalilzad said they had been the "most productive" negotiations so far.