Three of a family killed in Sillanwali accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: Three members of a family were killed in a road accident in Sillanwali police limits on Monday. M Arif, a resident of Chak 52/NB, his wife Sumaira Bibi (28) and son Shahid Abbas (8) were on way when a car hit their motorcycle on Sargodha-Sillanwali Road near Chak 116/NB. As a result, they were killed on the spot, while car driver Ameer Abdullah was injured. The police are investigating.
SARGODHA: Three members of a family were killed in a road accident in Sillanwali police limits on Monday. M Arif, a resident of Chak 52/NB, his wife Sumaira Bibi (28) and son Shahid Abbas (8) were on way when a car hit their motorcycle on Sargodha-Sillanwali Road near Chak 116/NB. As a result, they were killed on the spot, while car driver Ameer Abdullah was injured. The police are investigating.