Three of a family killed in Sillanwali accident

SARGODHA: Three members of a family were killed in a road accident in Sillanwali police limits on Monday. M Arif, a resident of Chak 52/NB, his wife Sumaira Bibi (28) and son Shahid Abbas (8) were on way when a car hit their motorcycle on Sargodha-Sillanwali Road near Chak 116/NB. As a result, they were killed on the spot, while car driver Ameer Abdullah was injured. The police are investigating.