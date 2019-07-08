close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
July 9, 2019

Three of a family killed in Sillanwali accident

National

A
APP
July 9, 2019

SARGODHA: Three members of a family were killed in a road accident in Sillanwali police limits on Monday. M Arif, a resident of Chak 52/NB, his wife Sumaira Bibi (28) and son Shahid Abbas (8) were on way when a car hit their motorcycle on Sargodha-Sillanwali Road near Chak 116/NB. As a result, they were killed on the spot, while car driver Ameer Abdullah was injured. The police are investigating.

