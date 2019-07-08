PFF normalisation body in minimum 6 weeks

KARACHI: The world football governing body (FIFA) may take a minimum of six weeks for appointing members for normalisation committee which the world body has already announced to be appointed for the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to resolve the pressing issue, a source close to the matter claimed on Monday.

"I think it may take six weeks. The FIFA official will come here and will conduct interviews of the target people for the committee," the source said. FIFA a few days ago announced that it has decided to appoint a normalisation committee for the PFF in order to resolve the conflict which has inflicted an unprecedented damage on Pakistan's football for the last five years. The committee will be responsible for running day-to-day affairs of Pakistan's football. During its nine-month mandate, which will begin from the day when its members will be appointed, it will have to conduct club scrutiny, elections at the district and provincial level before going for the elections of the PFF. FIFA has also made it clear that the PFF constitution will be revised after the new PFF ExCo will be formed during the stipulated time-frame. The source said that the selection of the members of the committee will be made purely by FIFA and it will be a neutral process. With the announcement of FIFA that it has decided to appoint a normalisation committee the PFF ExCO stood dissolved.

However, the set-up at the district and provincial level will remain intact. The elections would be held under the current PFF constitution. FIFA's decision came after a joint mission of both FIFA and the AFC met all parties at Lahore at the end of May, 2019.