Glacial outburst wreaks havoc in Chitral’s Golen valley

CHITRAL: The flood caused by glacial outburst has wreaked havoc in Golen valley, prompting the residents to seek emergency help in a bid to move to safer places.

The authorities airlifted Aleema Khan, the sister of Prime Minister Imran Khan, from the valley who was on a private visit to Golen when the disaster struck, washing away the eight-kilometre road, liking the valley with the rest of the district.

Local sources said that the gushing water inundated many villages, destroying at least 20 houses, eight shops, water pipeline to Orghoch and Barghozi villages and Chitral town as well as the water supply to the 108 megawatts Golen Gol Hydropower project.

“The residents of Zaghor, Chashma and Baka have taken up refuge on mountains. And about 500 dwellers of the valley have been cut off from the rest of the country. Emergency help is required to shift the people to safer places,” Abdul Ghaffar Khan, a former nazim of the area said.

He said it would take time to rebuild the road and the government must take measures to provide emergency help to the affected people.The electricity supply to the district has been suspended as the flood washed away the source of the water channel. And it would take time to rebuild the road and machinery shifted to the spot.

The locals said the dwellers of Barghozi and Moori villages were facing an acute water shortage as the gushing water washed away the pipelines, supplying water to the otherwise barren areas.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday directed the authorities concerned to take measures for assistance and rehabilitation of the flood victims of Golen Gol valley.The chief minister also directed the district administration and other organisations to ensure all possible assistance and help to the affected people.

“We stand by the people of Chitral in this hour of need and difficulty,” the chief minister said and directed the officials to compile and submit a detailed report about the financial losses.

He called for the preparation of a recovery plan and estimates of floods devastations based on ground realities. The chief minister reiterated that preference should be given to timely rehabilitation and speedy adjustment of the damage caused by the floods.