Punjab officers promoted, transferred

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued a notification of promotion, transfer and posting of officers on Monday.

According to the notification, Director Probation (Home Department) Asim Sidique Qureshi has been promoted to BS-20 and upon promotion has been transferred and posted as DG Punjab Institute of Language & Culture. Shaukat Ali (awaiting posting) after promotion to the BS-20, has been posted as Chief Operating Officer TEVTA. Ayesha Saeed, Member P&D, Ehsan Bhutta, Special Secretary Home Department, Faisal Zahoor, Special Secretary School Education, Ghulam Farid, Director General PHA Lahore, and Sajid Mahmood Chuhan, Special Secretary to Governor Punjab, have been promoted to BS-20 and upon promotion they have been directed to continue work in the existing place of posting. Director Marketing PHA Sahiwal Muhammad Amin Awaisi has been transferred and posted as Regional Director Punjab Small Industries Corporation Faisalabad, while Shahid Imran Marth (awaiting posting) has been posted as Director Admin & Finance Rawalpindi Development Authority.

entrance test: Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Monday directed the divisional commissioners to ensure best arrangements for entrance test for admissions to medical and dental colleges of Punjab to be conducted by University of Health Sciences Lahore in 13 cities of the province on August 25.

Speaking at a video-link meeting at Civil Secretariat, the chief secretary said that a plan be finalised in consultation with stakeholders for smooth conduct of the entrance test, keeping in view past experiences.

He mentioned that besides provision of foolproof security, parking place, drinking water, waiting area for parents at examination centres, other necessary arrangements in view of monsoon season also be completed at the earliest.

He asked the officers to keep close liaison with administration of University of Health Sciences and other relevant departments in connection with holding of the test. He said that transparency in the test would help promote merit.

“Only best students can enter the profession of medical. Quality cannot be compromised on the matter of national importance,” he added.

University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram told the meeting that the test would be held at a time in 13 cities including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Hassan Abdal and Rahim Yar Khan.

He said the test would start at 10am and conclude at 12:30pm.He said that modern technology is being used in preparation of the paper and its transportation so that its secrecy could be ensured.

He mentioned that more than 70,000 candidates are expected to appear in the test. This year, it would be mandatory for candidates to bring original CNIC/NICOP/POC/ Smart Card for Juvenile to be issued by Nadra or original passport for appearing in the test, he concluded.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretary Specialized Healthcare, Commissioner Lahore Division, CCPO Lahore and officer concerned whereas divisional commissioners, and regional police officers joined the meeting through video link.

appointed: The Punjab government appointed Riaz Hameed Ch as new Chairman Member Board of Directors, LWMC, here on Monday.

The Lahore Waste Management Company new chairman took charge and conducted a meeting with all the departments, including Operations, Communication, HR, Procurement, etc.

He gave standing instructions for improving cleanliness in the City on a war footing. He gave directions about presence of officers in field and ensuring proper cleanliness in every nook and corner of the city.

The Lahore Waste Management Company chairman added that Lahore is the city of gardens and no negligence with regard to cleanliness would be tolerated. Department should work as a team and every officer should own LWMC. During monsoon, LWMC should strictly follow the SOPs, he said.