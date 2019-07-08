31 traffic wardens rewarded

LAHORE: Thirty-one traffic officials including four senior traffic wardens, one lady warden, one lady traffic constable, seven traffic wardens from Lahore as well as eight wardens from Rawalpindi, three from Multan, six from Gujranwala and three from Sialkot have been awarded with commendation certificate and cash prizes for their excellent performance.

Traffic Police Punjab Deputy Inspector General Dr Akhtar Abbas, Traffic Headquarters SSP Jahanziab Nazir and Chief Traffic Officer Capt (r) Liaqat Ali Malik gave away cash prizes and commendation certificates to the selected traffic wardens, in a ceremony held in Traffic Headquarters Punjab.

While addressing the ceremony, Dr Akhtar said the purpose to award certificates and cash prizes was to laud exemplary performance of the wardens in smooth functioning of traffic and community policing.

Capt (r) Liaqat said punishment on laziness during work and reward on best performance was the quality identification of merit culture. Senior police officer would always stand by their subordinates on each positive initiative, he said.

He further said we should win the hearts of the citizens by good character, polite attitude and following the code of conduct to improve the image of police. Traffic wardens from Lahore Muhammad Akhtar, Kamran Murtaza from Rawalpindi, Farid from Multan, Muhammad Shahbaz from Gujranwala, Ahsan from Sialkot and Tahseen from Faisalabad were awarded with title “Wardens of the year”.

PSCA: A pre-biding conference was organised for Rawalpindi and Murree Punjab Safi City Authority’s (PSCA) Command and Control Centres at PSCA Headquarters. The conference was attended by representatives of more than 40 multinational and national companies. PSCA MD Ali Amir Malik, COO Akber Nasir Khan and CAO Kamran Khan briefed the participants about the scope and describe various aspects of the collaboration.

Chief Operating Officer Akber Nasir Khan said these centres to be established under the public-private partnership and to be completed in one and a half year. Tender will be given to low cost company, he said.

certificates: Police is providing welfare oriented services to the citizens along with curbing the criminals from society. On the directions of Lahore DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan, citizens are being provided with the facilities of character and verification certificates. Character certificate branch of Lahore police has issued as many as 3,271 certificates to the citizens. Accordingly, 2,852 character whereas 419 verification certificates were issued during the month of June. As many as 957 applications were submitted by the citizens at Khidmat centre of DIG operations office, 209 at Town Hall, 1,347 at Gulberg, 441 at Iqbal Town, 198 at Hall Raod and 119 were at Arfa Karim Tower.

Police is providing certification of character, verification, legislation and attestation of employees under one roof at Khidmat centres. These certifications are issued to the overseas Pakistani citizens belonging Lahore city and citizens for job purpose.

Rescue: Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 865 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents three people died, whereas 984 were injured. Out of the injured, 614 with serious injuries were shifted to the hospitals, whereas 370 with minor injuries were provided first-aid on the spot by the rescuers.

The data issued by Rescue 1122 showed 366 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 119 pedestrians and 502 passengers were among the victims of these accidents. The statistics showed 224 accidents were reported in Lahore, 91 in Faisalabad and 57 in Multan.