‘Government not afraid of opposition’s unholy alliance’

LAHORE: Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has said that the government has no threat from ‘unholy’ alliance and ‘false’ propaganda of the opposition, adding the former corrupt rulers cannot further deceive people through public gathering.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the minister said roads and bridges were the only priority of the former rulers who paid no heed to solve people’s problems. He regretted that the former government was responsible for economic woes in the country and added Prime Minister Imran Khan had the ability to steer the country out of economic problems.

Credit goes to the PTI government that exposed the real face of the criminals. Prime Minister Imran Khan has projected a positive image of the country before the world. On the other side, the PTI is working to strengthen the state institutions, he added.