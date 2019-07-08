Govt employee shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A government employee was shot dead by unidentified armed men in the limits of Mathra Police Station on Monday. It was learnt that unidentified attackers shot dead Wahid in Sheikh Killay and escaped from the scene. The deceased was said to be an official in the Excise and Taxation Department. A case was registered.
