India, Australia are strong teams: Du Plessis

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis believes Australia’s World Cup confidence is akin to an “extra player” even though he did more than most to ensure the holders entered the semi-finals on the back of a defeat.

Du Plessis hit 100 in a total of 325-6 that proved just enough to give the Proteas a 10-run win over Australia at Old Trafford in the last match of group stage.

Saturday’s success came after South Africa’s own hopes of a last-four place had long since disappeared.

But the result meant Australia could not finish first in the 10-team table and so deprived them of a seemingly ‘easier’ semi-final against fourth-placed New Zealand at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Aaron Finch’s team will now face a revitalised England at Edgbaston on Thursday instead.

Australia, however, have won the World Cup a record five times and du Plessis said that history of success made them strong contenders to go all the way to the final at Lord’s on July 14.