Mon Jul 08, 2019
INP
July 8, 2019

No-trust against Senate chairman to fail: Khattak

Top Story

I
INP
July 8, 2019

NOWSHERA: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has said no confidence movement against the Senate chairman will never succeed. Addressing a reception event here on Sunday, Pervez Khattak claimed the Opposition parties have severe differences among them. He held the former corrupt rulers responsible for the ongoing economic crises of the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan had to difficult decision due to the situation recreated owing to corruption of former political leaders, the defence minister added. Khattak claimed that the federal government will soon overcome the price hike and other problems confronting the country s stability.

