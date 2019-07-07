6.9 quake strikes off Indonesia: USGS

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JAKARTA: A strong magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off Indonesia on Sunday, the US Geological Survey reported, triggering a tsunami warning. The shallow quake struck at a depth of 24 kilometres and was centred in the Molucca Sea between north Sulawesi and north Maluku, according to the USGS. Indonesia´s geophysics agency issued a tsunami warning for coastal communities nearby.
JAKARTA: A strong magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off Indonesia on Sunday, the US Geological Survey reported, triggering a tsunami warning. The shallow quake struck at a depth of 24 kilometres and was centred in the Molucca Sea between north Sulawesi and north Maluku, according to the USGS. Indonesia´s geophysics agency issued a tsunami warning for coastal communities nearby.