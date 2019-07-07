close
Mon Jul 08, 2019
AFP
July 8, 2019

6.9 quake strikes off Indonesia: USGS

World

JAKARTA: A strong magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off Indonesia on Sunday, the US Geological Survey reported, triggering a tsunami warning. The shallow quake struck at a depth of 24 kilometres and was centred in the Molucca Sea between north Sulawesi and north Maluku, according to the USGS. Indonesia´s geophysics agency issued a tsunami warning for coastal communities nearby.

