Minor drowns in underground water tank

A minor girl drowned after she accidentally fell into an underground water tank inside her house located in the Orangi Town neighbourhood on Sunday, said the Pakistan Bazaar police.

According to details, the tragic accident occurred in the town’s Altaf Nagar locality. The deceased girl was identified as five-year-old Maryam Tariq. Police said she was playing inside her house when she fell into the water tank.

They added that her body was fished out of the tank by her family. The body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a post-mortem examination and later handed over to the family.

Two labourers electrocuted to death

Two labourers were electrocuted to death in the North Nazimabad neighbourhood on Sunday. The North Nazimabad police said the accident occurred near the Matric Board Office located in Block-A.

Rescuers from a welfare organisation reached the site and took the victims to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the doctors pronounced both of them dead on arrival. The two labourers were later identified as 30-year-old Zulfiqar Ali, son of Karam Dad, and 40-year-old Khalid Ahmed Chandio. Police said the deceased were labourers by profession and were working on a site when they got electrocuted due to some electric wires. Their bodies were later handed over to their families. No case has been registered, as the police said the incident was a case of accident.

Four more suspects arrested for street crime

During their raids in the Kalri and Madina Colony areas, the Sindh Rangers arrested four suspects. They were identified as Aziz, Majid, alias Waleed, Sajid, alias Dada, and Muhammad Atif.

The spokesman for the paramilitary force said Aziz, Majid and Sajid were involved in a number of dacoities and street crime cases, while Atif was a notorious drug peddler operating a drug den in Kalri.

Moreover, during their operations against the smuggling mafia and checking at the Hub checkpoint, the Rangers troops and Customs officials seized some 24,000 litres of smuggled Iranian diesel.