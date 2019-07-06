Bilawal terms govt policies anti-people

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Terming the policies of the government anti-people, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that his party had rejected the International Monetary Fund (IMF)-dictated budget.

“The budget was passed in a hurry. And even Prime Minister Imran Khan did not vote in the National Assembly for the passage of the federal budget,” he told a public meeting at Haq Nawaz Park here.

Former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and other PPP leaders were also present on the occasion.

Bilawal Bhutto said MNAs Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar were not produced in the National Assembly despite his repeated demand. “I had asked the speaker National Assembly to issue the production orders for the detained MNAs from North and South Waziristan districts, but to no avail,” he added.

Bilawal said that the budget had pushed the people towards poverty. He added that it was the first government, which has created problems for all the people, including the farmers, labourers and industrialists.

He said Imran Khan had failed to come up to the expectations of the people.

“They have failed to fulfill the promises made with the people,” he added.

The PPP leader said that the last general election was massively rigged as the Form-45 was not made available to the political parties candidates.

He said that what kind of independence was that the identity cards of the tribal people were being blocked.

He said the government was not allowing the media to carry the interview of former president Asif Ali Zardari while the interviews of captured Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman and Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav were carried.

Bilawal said that the provinces were being denied their rights and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received Rs40 billion less than its share. He also hailed the sacrifices of the PPP activists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during General Ziaul Haq’s era.