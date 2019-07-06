Medals galore as Pak squash team tops Junior Open

PESHAWAR: Pakistan junior players Huzaifa Ibrhaim and Ashab Irfan claimed gold medals, while Humam Ahmad and Waleem Khalil bagged silver medals and Muhammad Hanif took a bronze in the Borneo Junior Open Squash Tournament Under-15 and Under-17 categories, respectively, played at Borneo, Malaysia on Saturday.

It was an all Pakistan affair in the Under-15 category when both Huzaifa Ibrahim and Humam Ahmad played against each other the final, but the experienced Huzaifa defeated Humam Ahmad — who was playing his first international tournament in the U-15 category — with 3-0. The score was 11-5, 11-4 and 11-6.

After victory in the U-15 category, Huzaifa Ibrahim won a gold medal and Humam Ahmad grabbed silver medal. Humam also won a silver medal in the US Junior-2018 Squash Open in the Under-13 category. In the same category Muhammad Hanif won a bronze.

It was the superb performance of Ashab Irfan, who recorded a thumping victory against Waleed Khalil in a four-set battle. The score was 11-8, 13-15, 11-2 and 11-7.

Both Ashab Irfan and Waleed Khalil played well and gave each other a tough fight even in the second set where they stretched to 13-15. Ashab won a gold medal and Waleed claimed a silver medal in the Under-17 category.

Talking to APP on phone, Pakistan Team Manager Squadron Leader Aamir Iqbal said the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) sent a group of players to participate in various age categories with players from Australia, Malaysia, Qatar, India, USA, Thailand, Singapore and Pakistan participated.

Iqbal said now the players were going to participate in the PBA 17th Penang Malaysian Junior Open-2019 commencing from July 9-14 at Nicol David International Squash Center, Bukit Dumbar, Penang, Malaysia and hopefully would give good performance there as well.