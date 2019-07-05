Huge quantity of dead animal meat seized

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday caught a gang of butchers involved in selling hazardous meat of dead animals in the provincial metropolis.

Acting on a tip-off, the PFA raided and foiled an attempt to supply thousands of kilograms of dead animal meat and four dead animals. PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said that the PFA four butchers were arrested and a case was registered against them.

He said that meat and four dead animals were being brought from Gujranwala on two vehicles (LET-1801 and one without number plate) for selling them in Lahore He said the confiscated meat was carried to the dumping site for incinerating as per eco-friendly policy.

The director general said use of dead animal meat caused many fatal diseases. He added that PFA was utilising all available resources to ensure provision of healthy and safe food in the market according to the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

accidents: At least 11 people died and 985 suffered injuries in different accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 880 accidents in all 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours and removed 595 badly injured victims of accidents to different hospitals. As many as 390 injured victims were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.

arrested: The Lahore investigation police wing claimed to have arrested 10,254 criminals and submitted 24,200 challans to courts during the first six months of the current year.

The wing submitted 145 challan cases of murder, 8 challan cases of kidnapping for ransom, five challan cases of robbery with murder, 797 challan cases of dacoity and theft, 1,476 challan cases of vehicle lifting and snatching, and 466 chllan cases of theft. The wing also arrested 3,524 proclaimed offenders, including 619 hardened criminals and 1,746 court absconders.

Man found dead: A 60-year-old man was found dead on the rooftop of a restaurant in the Garhi Shahu area on Friday.

The deceased identified as Ishtiaq worked in the same restaurant. He was spotted dead by employees. The body was removed to morgue.