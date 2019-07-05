Bilawal’s visit to Peshawar police lines cancelled after threats

PESHAWAR: The security in and around the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines and other sensitive buildings in the vicinity was beefed up after threats of possible terrorist attacks in the city, a source said.

The source said Pakistan People’s’ Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was due to visit the Police Lines to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and lay floral wreath at the memorial.

However, the visit was later cancelled, triggering speculations that it was because of the threat alert issued by the Counter-Terrorism Department. Senior police officials said they had made all the arrangements for the visit and the area was being cleared. “We also shared the threat with the security team and party officials. They decided to cancel the visit,” said a senior official.

The source said that security at the Police Lines and around other buildings in the area was enhanced. The bomb disposal unit and the sniffer dogs also swept the area.