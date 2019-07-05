LSA rehearsals in full swing

KARACHI: The Lux Style Awards is in its 18th year amid high expectations from hosts and those producing the entertainment segments that will dazzle and amaze the audience.

The rehearsals for the awards are in full swing with a number of stars performing onstage. Awards would honour excellence in music, fashion, film and television. The prominent celebrities including Lux girls, Saba Qamar, Maya Ali, Mehwish Hayat, Momina Mustehsan, besides Ahmed Ali Butt and others are rehearsing in Karachi to create a great show for the audience.

The CEO, Catwalk Events, Frieha Altaf is the show-director for the Lux Style Awards and is working tirelessly to ensure the show is up to the mark and goes smoothly without any glitches. The red carpet will be as glamorous as the show itself and it’s something to look forward to at this year’s awards. The lifetime achievement awards in entertainment and fashion categories will go to two very special people this year. People have to wait to see who will be awarded the honour. The voting for the Lux Style Awards closed on June 30th and it’s a matter of time till we find out who is taking home the award in each category. While we wait for the onstage action at the Lux Style Awards, there is plenty of excitement backstage, in the lead up to the big night. The show would be aired on GEO.

As the preparations continue, Pakistani stars post a stream of pictures of the happenings behind the scenes. The mesmerising evening of the Lux Style Awards 2019, an important event of the country’s entertainment industry is scheduled to take place tomorrow (Sunday). Many celebrities who will be performing at the coming awards ceremony are extremely busy in preparations and practices to give their best on the awards night. It could be said that this year’s 18th Lux Style Awards would be better than the previous ones as the Pakistani entertainment industry is making all its way towards an unending success in the glamorous world of global films and dramas.