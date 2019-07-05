Faryal Talpur richest Sindh MP, it’s Mahmood Khan in KP Assembly

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday released details of the assets and liabilities of the members of Sindh Assembly with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah having Rs160 million bank balance. According to the details, he mentioned in his documents, submitted to the Election Commission, Shah owns two vehicles, valuing at Rs14.2 million, whereas his spouse owns over one kilo gold (jewellery).

Under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017, the members of the Senate, the National Assembly and provincial assemblies are required to submit yearly statements of assets and liabilities including that of their spouses and dependent children with the Election Commission.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Firdous Shamim Naqvi, who is the Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly, owns assets worth Rs168.4 million. PPP leader and sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur owns assets over Rs380 million. She is also in possession of around one kilogram of gold.

Fatima Talpur and Ayesha Talpur, two daughters of Faryal Talpur, own assets worth Rs33.1 million and Rs140 million respectively. Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani has declared assets worth Rs64 million, whereas provincial minister Saeed Ghani owns Rs20 million worth assets. Former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah has declared Rs20 million assets in his statement of assets and liabilities. Former provincial minister Sharjeel Memon has declared assets having more than Rs370 million value. He also declared three kilograms of gold.

Moreover, Sindh minister Syeda Shehla Raza has declared assets worth Rs18 million. Muttahida Qaumi Movement MPA Kunwar Naveed Jameel owns assets worth 52.3 million, while his party colleague and former leader of opposition in Sindh Khawaja Izhar has assets worth Rs11.7 million.

Haleem Adil Shaikh, a PTI MPA from Sindh, has declared assets worth Rs19.3 million, while his party colleague Khurram Sher Zaman has declared over Rs50 million assets.

Asset details of KP lawmakers revealed KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan owns properties worth Rs2.37 billion along with 35 tolas of gold, making him the richest lawmaker in the country. The Leader of Opposition in the KP Assembly Akram Durrani owns assets worth over Rs10 million while KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani owns holdings worth over Rs200 million. Provincial Minister for Tourism Atif Khan owns assets worth over Rs10.9 million. MPAs Muhammad Ishtiaq, Bahadur Khan and Fakhar Jahan own assets worth over Rs200 million, Rs880 million and Rs770.6 million respectively. Jahan also owns Rs100 million in cash. Other lawmakers, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers Shahram Khan and Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra own assets worth Rs5.2 million and Rs110 million. KP Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohammad Jan owns assets worth over Rs4.4 million. MPA Liaquat Khattak owns properties worth over Rs320 million and Qalandari Khan Lodhi owns assets worth Rs10.4 million. Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan owns assets worth over Rs220 million.

The ECP also revealed asset details of chief minister’s spouse quoting her holdings to be worth over Rs300 million. Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) MPA Abdul Qudus Bizenjo owns assets worth over Rs2 million. PPP MPA Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani owns assets worth over Rs210 million.