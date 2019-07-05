Special cell set up at GHQ on missing persons

RAWALPINDI: On the directives of Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, a special assistance cell has been established at the General Headquarters (GHQ) to facilitate the process of resolving cases of missing persons. This was stated by Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor while talking to Chairperson Defence of Human Rights Amina Masood Janjua, who met him at his office and discussed the issue of missing persons.

The DG ISPR apprised her about the efforts that the government and security forces are making to facilitate them and address the issue for which a judicial commission is working day and night. He also apprised her about the special directions and constitution of a special assistance cell at the GHQ for assisting the process.

"Our hearts go with the families of missing persons being Pakistanis," he said. However, he emphasised that it must also be realised that not every person missing is attributable to state, saying those with state are under legal process.

The DG ISPR told AminaJanjua that still many individuals are there as part of the TTP in Afghanistan and may be in other conflict zones elsewhere. More so, he said, there are many who got killed fighting as part of the TTP against the state of Pakistan.

"Such individuals are also to be accounted somewhere while listing the missing persons," he said. Amina Janjua acknowledged efforts by the state and security forces and appreciated their empathy and support. She also reiterated the pledge that affected families shall not allow any anti-state force to exploit their emotions against the interest of Pakistan.

"I assure that our platform will not be used by anti-state elements," she said. Amina Janjua said she was sure that her husband would be found. She was happy to note that a special cell had already been established at the GHQ in connection with cases of missing persons.

She posed full confidence in state for getting the issue to a logical closure. She said that 80,000 Pakistanis from armed forces and civilians have lost their lives in fight against terrorism.