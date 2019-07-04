close
Fri Jul 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2019

Problems of labour class discussed

Islamabad

July 5, 2019

Islamabad: A delegation headed by President National Labour Federation (NLF),'Shamsur Rehmati called on Federal Secretary Human Resource Development and Overseas Pakistanis, Pervaiz Junejo and apprised him of problems being faced by the workers community.

The delegation demanded of the senior official to ease process of release of educational stipends, marriage grants and death grants from the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) and increase in salaries of EOBI employees. The delegation also appreciated the Federal Secretary for refusing to invest Rs5 billion money of widows and disabled workers in stock exchange. They also called for taking notice of alleged corruption in Employees Old Age Benefit Institution (EOBI) and follow mega scandal in EOBI.

The delegation also observed that all workers were not been registered with the EOBI which was a matter of concern. The delegation also demanded re-constitution of EOBI Board of Trustees. The delegation also comprised of Secretary EOBI Federation and President NLF Central Punjab, Mian Tajammal Hussain, President, NLF North Punjab, Aashiq Khan.

