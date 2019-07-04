Huawei sponsors teachers for ICT training in China

Islamabad: Seventeen outstanding teachers from the Pakistan Vocational & Technical training schools will be sent to Chongqing Industrial Polytechnic College in China for one month ICT skills training, under Huawei ICT training Programme.

Departure ceremony for the second Huawei Teachers ICT Training Programme was held at the head quarter office of NAVTTC, Chairman NAVTTC Syed Javed Hassan, Economic and Commercial Counsellor of Chinese Embassy in Pakistan Wang Zhihua, Executive Director NAVTTC Dr. Nasir Khan, deputy CEO of Huawei Pakistan Malibing and the 17 teachers selected for the training Programme attended the event.

The selected 17 outstanding teachers from the Pakistan vocational & technical training schools will be sent to Chongqing Industrial Polytechnic College in China for one-month ICT skills training .This is the second time Huawei sponsors Pakistani teachers for ICT training in China. Last year Huawei initiated the “Teachers ICT Training Program” and sponsored the first batch of 18 teachers for the training in China.

The students will leave for China on July 7, 2019 from Islamabad. During their stay in China, they will learn route control, Border Gateway Protocol, multicast, switching and many other ICT innovations. Huawei Advanced Management is also included in the course.

NAVTTC Chairman Syed Javed Hassan during his speech thanked Huawei’s efforts for this training, “I must say Huawei is obvious the cutting edge of the technology, we can benefit from learning from Huawei, and we want to build our relationship with companies like Huawei.”

Economic and Commercial Counsellor of Chinese Embassy in Pakistan Wang Zhihua said now more than 20,000 Pakistani students study in China which is ranking no. 1 among all the foreign students studying in China, every year China provides a lot of starship Programme to Pakistan not just by government, but also by companies like Huawei.

NAVTTC Executive Director Dr. Nasir Khan during his speech said apart from having the modern equipment in the laboratories, NAVTTC also need sits teachers to be trained in modern technologies. This initiative can help NAVTTC to take that agenda forward.

Deputy CEO Huawei MaLibing said during the last 20 years, Huawei is providing the customers and partners with the best technology and products in Pakistan. Huawei also focus on technology transfer and local talent training by sponsoring other programs like Huawei ICT Academy, Huawei ICT Competition, and Seeds for the Future Programme.

The teachers’ representative Asif Ghaffar from TEVTA Punjab said he’s very excited about the training trip and very grateful to Huawei for arranging this training program. He would try his level best to make the most of this training session.

The training will conclude with a theoretical test evaluation as a Huawei HCIA Certification Exam will be taken. Participants will be awarded graduation certificates and Huawei HCIA certification after passing the examinations.