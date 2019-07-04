10-year Punjab health sector strategy launched

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid has announced a 10-year Punjab health sector strategy.

A ceremony was held in this regard at a local hotel here on Thursday, in which Federal Minister for Health Dr. Zafar Mirza, Provincial Minister Hashim Dogar, Adviser to Health Hanif Khan Patafi, Secretaries Momin Agha and Zahid Akhtar Zaman, representatives of WHO, UNICEF and international development agencies as well as officers of the Health Department were also present.

PSPU Programme Director Dr. Shugufta briefed the participants about the basic purpose of the strategy. Provincial Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Momin Agha and Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Zahid Akhtar Zaman briefed them about the initiatives taken for the betterment of the health sector in future and reforms introduced for the purpose.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the objective of the strategy was to ensure the provision of international standard healthcare facilities to patients in public sector hospitals. “Targets in health governance and accountability, public-private partnership, human resources, measures taken for safeguarding mother and child, family planning, patients safety and availability of medicines in government hospitals is to be achieved through the strategy,” she added.

The minister lauded the services of both secretaries of health for discharging their duties honestly. She said the health sector was the top priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “We are trying to rectifying the wrong measures of the former corrupt government. The PTI government wants to provide relief to the people by introducing revolutionary measures in real sense in the health sector. Sehat Insaf Card is proving to be a game-changer in the health sector. Best healthcare facilities are the right of every citizen and the responsibility of the government,” she concluded.

Federal Minister Dr. Zafar Mirza congratulated Dr. Yasmin Rashid for announcing the strategy. He said the scope of the Sehat Sahulat Programme was being extended to every nook and corner of the country according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Sehat Insaf Cards are being distributed among special peoples as well,” he added. Provincial Minister Hashim Dogar said that appointing Dr. Yasmin Rashid as health minister was the best decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Minister inaugurates lab: Punjab Minister Health Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated the largest diagnostic laboratory of Pakistan set up a private laboratory chain here on Jail Road on Thursday.

The minister said, “The laboratory network has an excellence and professionalism in its work which is inspiring. The Health Department of Punjab wishes to excel public-private partnership in the health sector to facilitate the public and the private lab network will play a role in hemophilia eradication across the Pakistan.”

Pakistan’s nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan praised the distinctions and accomplishments earned by the lab network through utmost dedication and hard work.

