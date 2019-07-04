After two days of arrest, Rana Sana’s family allowed to meet him

LAHORE: Nabila Rana, wife of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, detained by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on charges of possessing 15-kg heroin, was finally allowed to meet her husband late Thursday night at the ANF office.

Talking to the media after the meeting, she alleged that her husband was being tortured mentally to break him down and confess to trafficking heroin bag in his car. She said that despite being disallowed medicines, dietary food and other facilities in jail cell, his husband’s spirits were high and he was not ready to give in to repression of the regime. She said she was not allowed to see her husband alone and seven policemen were present during their meeting.

Rana Sanaullah was arrested on charges of trafficking heroin in his car from Faisalabad to Lahore on Tuesday. He would be presented before an anti-narcotics court on Friday morning for extending his remand. Authorities had taken strict security measures to keep all irrelevant people away at the time of his appearance before the court.