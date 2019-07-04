Clean & Green Pakistan Phase 2 Launched under the leadership of Secretary Aviation

KARACHI: On the directives of Shahrukh Nusrat, Secretary Aviation/DGCAA, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has started the second phase of its tree plantation drive on Thursday here by planting different fruit saplings at Jinnah International Airport On this occasion CAA arranged a simple ceremony for plantation of fruit trees at the area adjacent to Jinnah International Airport (JIAP). CAA has earmarked a tract of its land opposite to PSO Petrol Pump at JIAP.

Deputy DG (APS) Syed Aamir Mehboob was the chief guest of the ceremony while Incharge Clean and Green Program of CAA Nadir Shafi Daar along with other CAA Directors also graced the occasion. Officers and staff of CAA and representatives of different airlines actively participated in the plantation activity.

A large number of students from different schools and their teachers planted fruit saplings and showed their commitment for the noble cause of clean and green Pakistan. It may be recalled that Shahrukh Nusrat, Secretary Aviation/DGCAA had inaugurated the tree plantation campaign of CAA in the beginning of this year under the Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign as envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The plantation drive of CAA has been going on since February 2019 at all airports. Secretary Aviation/DGCAA is taking keen interest to make the campaign a success for positive climate change effects in future.***