CDWP approves eight projects worth Rs11 billion, refers rest to ECNEC

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Thursday accorded approval to eight projects worth Rs11 billion and recommended eight projects worth Rs206 billion to the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration.

The CDWP held its meeting under the chairmanship of Minister for Planning Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar. Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, senior officials from federal and provincial governments were also present in the meeting.

Projects related to food and agriculture, science and technology, information technology and climate change were presented in the meeting. Ministry of Climate Change presented Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project (phase-1) worth Rs125 billion, which was referred to ECNEC for approval.

Planning Minister Bakhtyar said this was a flagship project of the incumbent government and the government was committed to its implementation to mitigate the impact of climate change in the country.

He hoped that the institutions concerned would select environment friendly species for effective implementation of the programme. “The targets of the program will also contribute towards soil conservation, improve water storage capacity, and recharge the aquifers of the areas,” he added.

Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission presented a project “Pakistan Research Reactor-3” worth Rs4,671.050 million which was recommended to ECNEC. The second project related to science and technology titled “Establishment of the Post Graduate Centre for Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture and Health Sciences” worth Rs527.676 million was approved in CDWP.

Four Energy related projects were presented in CDWP. The first project “Interlinking of 220KV Dharki, Rahim Yar Khan, Bhawalpur amd Chistian Grid Stations for improvement of power supply system in Southern Area” worth Rs12,273.39 million was presented and referred to ECNEC.

The second project “220 KV Larkana New Substation” worth Rs5,804.95 was also referred to ECNEC. The third project Titled “Consultancy Services for Feasibility study of solar water pumping in Baluchistan area” worth Rs195.19 million was approved by the CDWP.

The fourth energy-related project “Evacuation of Power from 220/132 KV Grid Station Swabi” worth Rs747.290 million was also approved in CDWP.

Two projects related to SUPARCO were presented in CDWP. The first Project “Pakistan Multi-Mission Satellite (PAKSAT-MMI) Project” worth Rs34,667.89 was referred to ECNEC whereas the second project “Feasibility and system definition study of Pakistan Optical Remote Sensing Satellite (PRSS-02)” worth Rs.316 million was accorded approval by the CDWP.

Six projects, related to food and agriculture, were also presented in the CDWP. The first project, “Promotion of Trout Farming in Northern areas of Pakistan” worth Rs2,355.12 million was approved by the CDWP.

However, the second project “Pilot Shrimp Farming cluster Development project” worth Rs6,124.25 million was referred to ECNEC.

The third project “Calf feedlot fattening (Prime Minister Initiative) worth Rs2,385.139 million was approved. The fourth project “Prime Minister Initiative for Save the Calf” worth Rs3,401.50 was referred to ECNEC, whereas the fifth project “Prime Minister Initiate for Backyard Poultry” worth Rs1,671.471 million was approved by the CDWP.

The sixth project related to agriculture and food titled “Water Conservation in Barani Areas of KP” worth Rs14,258.448 million was also referred to the ECNEC.

CDWP also accorded approval to a project titled “Provision of Security Infrastructure in Malakand, Swat and other conflict areas of KP (Revised)” worth Rs2,954.12 million.