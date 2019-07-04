close
Fri Jul 05, 2019
AFP
July 5, 2019

Russian supremacy

Business

An employee inspects rough diamonds in Alrosa Dimond Sorting Center in the town of Mirny. Russian Alrosa gets its diamonds in the permafrost abyssal holes dug with explosives in the permanently frozen ground of Yakutia, an isolated region in East Siberia, the home to the huge diamond deposits that ensure Russia’s supremacy in world production.

