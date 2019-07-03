PTI’s fascist tactics to increase: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday continued targeting the economic policies of the government and said that budget has started to suck the life of the Pakistan’s economy.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday from his Twitter said, “As rigged “PTIMF” budgets start to suck the life of Pakistan’s economy and expects the regime fascist tactics to increase.”

He said when citizens of Rome were starving Caesar would distract with Gladiators. “Imran thinks you won’t notice his economic murder if he arrests all his critics,” he tweeted.