close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2019

Pak women play soccer match in Lyon

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistani female footballers took part in a football match which was played in the French city of Lyon.Pakistani female footballers Hajra Khan, Abiha Haider, Khadija Kazmi and Saba Dawood Lakho participated in the game organised by Equal Playing Field. The game was played on the sidelines of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in France. Veteran Hajra netted six goals in the fixture and played for four hours. According to Equal Playing Field, a total of 807 players took to the pitch across 69 hours.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus