Pak women play soccer match in Lyon

LAHORE: Pakistani female footballers took part in a football match which was played in the French city of Lyon.Pakistani female footballers Hajra Khan, Abiha Haider, Khadija Kazmi and Saba Dawood Lakho participated in the game organised by Equal Playing Field. The game was played on the sidelines of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in France. Veteran Hajra netted six goals in the fixture and played for four hours. According to Equal Playing Field, a total of 807 players took to the pitch across 69 hours.