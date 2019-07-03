Tree plantation drive begins in Multan

MULTAN: The tree plantation drive kicked off across the division on Wednesday.

All four districts, including Multan, would be adorned with green twist, including pretty landscaping made part of the city’s parks. Commissioner Imran Sikandar said the drive was carried out in accordance with the vision of PM Imran Khan, in which big saplings would be planted after assuring their smooth care through good mechanism.

The first phase would be marked with plantation of 50 ready tree and 250 of similar genre would be sown on Qaswar Gardezi Road, he added. The commissioner looked forward the young generation to come up their national responsibility to nurture clean and hygiene environment here.

Bus stands to be renovated: The Punjab government has ordered all the commissioners to renovate bus/van stands and improve facilities, besides making ramps for disabled persons throughout the province.

In compliance with the order, Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch ordered the officials concerned to ensure allocation of sufficient space for parking at all bus and van stands. Imran Baloch asked all the deputy commissioners of Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran to monitor all bus and van stands in their respective jurisdictions and send fortnightly monitoring report with prime focus on improving facilities.