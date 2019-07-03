Pesco head asked to solve electricity issue in Bajaur

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Wednesday directed chief executive officer of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) to solve forthwith the electricity issue in the Bajaur tribal district.

He issued the directives after he was informed about the issue by the former governor Shaukatullah Khan who called on him at the Governor’s House, said a handout. The governor assured Shaukatullah Khan that the issue would be solved and power supply from the Bajaur Gridstation to all areas of the district would be ensured. “It is one of the incumbent government’s priorities to solve the problem of power outages,” he said, adding, the government had reduced loadshedding in most areas in the province.

Tractor kills boy

NANKANA SAHIB: A boy died when a tractor-trolley hit him on Nankana-Warbutton Road on Wednesday. Reportedly, 8-year-old Ali Haidar was playing near Kariali stop when the speeding tractor-trolley hit him, leaving him dead on the spot. —Correspondent