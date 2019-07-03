Gas supply cut, theft case registered

LAHORE: The task force of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) to control unaccounted for gas (UFG) carried out a successful operation against gas thieves.

A team of Sui Northern Gas Head Office Task Force raided a textile dyeing unit in the Jiya Musa area where gas was being used from the main line through direct bypass. According to estimates, gas worth millions was being stolen in the textile dyeing unit. The task force despite resistance identified the bypass and cut it off.

The whole operation continued for two days where the company administration showed resistance and closed the factory gates due to which load of strainer and boiler could not be taken.Next day, after negotiations with factory administration when load was taken it came to the fore that gas worth millions of rupees was being stolen. Police contingent were also present on the occasion. A case has been registered against the culprits.