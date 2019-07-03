Noor, Farhan get wildcard entry to Pakistan Squash Circuit-I

KARACHI: Peshawar’s Noor Zaman will play his career’s first PSA event as he has got wildcard for the $10,000 Pakistan Squash Circuit-I to be held in Islamabad from August 26-30.

According to the entry list of the event, Noor and Farhan Hashmi were given wildcards for this championship that is open for Pakistani nationals only. This will be Farhan’s second PSA event. The PSA Invitee places were given to Hamza Sharif and Mehran Javed.

The top eight seeded players are Tayyab Aslam, Farhan Mehboob, Asim Khan, Amaad Fareed, Farhan Zaman, Israr Ahmed, Ahsan Ayaz, and Ali Bokhari. The next eight are Danish Atlas, Zahir Shah, Adil Maqbool, Mohammad Bilal (Italy), Naveed Rehman [U19], Noman Khan, Faisal Riaz (US), and Haris Iqbal. The draw is of 24 places. This is the fourth international event Pakistan is holding in the country this year.