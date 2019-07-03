close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
July 4, 2019

Local businesses

Newspost

 
July 4, 2019

I would like to address the issue of protecting our local businesses. The malls and shopping complexes being built have overwhelmed our cities. All the foot traffic is being diverted to these mass producing chain stores. They are buying massive tracts of land, taking away potential space for other development and making land and rent prices skyrocket. Because of this the trend of small family restaurants or local shops shutting down is becoming increasingly common.

We need to combat the pull of mass consumerism and support places that are part of our culture and heritage. We need to establish better laws protecting our local businesses from this fate.

Ahmed Khashe

Hyderabad

