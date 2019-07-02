tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Tuesday upgraded Kamalia government special education middle school upto secondary level. The school up-gradation took place following the efforts of PTI MNA Riaz Fatyana. The special education department has issued the notification of the up-gradation.
TOBA TEK SINGH: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Tuesday upgraded Kamalia government special education middle school upto secondary level. The school up-gradation took place following the efforts of PTI MNA Riaz Fatyana. The special education department has issued the notification of the up-gradation.