close
Wed Jul 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 3, 2019

Punjab Chief Minister

National

 
July 3, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Tuesday upgraded Kamalia government special education middle school upto secondary level. The school up-gradation took place following the efforts of PTI MNA Riaz Fatyana. The special education department has issued the notification of the up-gradation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus