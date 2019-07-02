Pakistan doesn’t believe in zero-sum game: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Commander-in- Chief Russian Ground Forces Army General Oleg Salyukov and France Secretary General for Defence and National Security Ms Claire Landais called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Tuesday.

During the meeting with the Russian general, matters related to enhanced security, training cooperation and measures to further expand joint military ties between the two armies were discussed, said a press release issued here by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS said that cooperation between both countries would not only help improving peace and stability in the region, but would also usher economic prosperity. “Pakistan does not believe in zero-sum-games but rather, integration and cooperation," he added.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the Pakistan Army’s professionalism and achievements in the war against terrorism. He said that the world should appreciate more what Pakistan had achieved. He also expressed the Russian desire to forge strong and broad-based relations with Pakistan.

Earlier, on arrival at GHQ, Commander-in-Chief Russian Ground Forces laid floralwreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

Meanwhile, France Secretary General for Defence and National Security Mrs Claire Landais also met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Tuesday. Matters pertaining to mutual interest including defence and security cooperation and overall regional security situation came under discussion during his meeting with French Secretary General for Defence and National Security Ms Claire Landais.

Both sides highlighted the need to increase military level interactions between the two countries to bolster defence ties. The visiting dignitary appreciated the role of Pakistan Army in battling the scourge of terrorism in the country and for maintenance of peace and stability in the region.