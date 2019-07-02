Father of two commits suicide

LAHORE: A father of two committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope at Nishtar Colony on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Abid. It was reported Abid had an exchange of harsh words with his wife over a domestic issue and later ended his life by hanging himself with a rope

Woman dies: A woman was killed by a speeding car in the Nishtar Colony area on Tuesday. The victim, yet to be identified, was on her way when a rashly-driven car hit and killed her. The body was removed to morgue. Meanwhile, two women were injured in collusion between a rickshaw and a truck on Raiwind-Manga Road. The injured women were removed to Social Security Hospital, Raiwind.

In another accident, a man was seriously injured he collided with an underpass near Doctors' Hospital at Johar Town while travelling on the roof of a van. He was shifted to hospital where his condition was stated to be precarious. Body found: A 50-year-old man was found dead in the Naulakha police jurisdiction on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Khalil.