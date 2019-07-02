7,368 motorcycles seized on 2nd day of helmet drive

The Karachi traffic police on Tuesday imposed a total fine of Rs1,729,500 during the second day of campaign against motorcyclists not wearing helmets in the city.

Apart from fining motorcyclists, the Karachi traffic police also impounded 7,368 motorcycles and issued 11,530 challans. According to a spokesperson for the Karachi traffic police, the District South traffic police issued 2,813 challans, the District Central traffic police issued 1,921 challans, the District East traffic police issued 2,137 challans, 1,844 challans were issued by the District West traffic police, the District Malir traffic police issued 897 challans, while the City traffic police issued 1,921 challans to the motorcyclists without helmet.

Earlier, the spokesperson said Traffic DIG Javed Ali Mehar initiated a campaign at the SSP Traffic South Karachi Camp Office in the Metropole area against motorcyclists who did not wear helmets. He also briefed the media on the campaign.

DIG Mehar had also warned rickshaw drivers last week that the traffic police would initiate action against their violations of various traffic rules. He said that in order to ensure that the traffic laws were followed, he had planned various campaigns that would be implemented in phases.

The DIG said he had issued strict directions to the senior superintendents of police of all the districts of the traffic police as well as lower-level officials, including DSPs and section officers of kiosks, to ensure full implementation of traffic laws.