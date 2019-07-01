close
Tue Jul 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2019

Faheem signs for Northants

Sports

LAHORE: Pakistan’s all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has signed Northamptonshire County Club for this year’s English T20 Tournament. The 25-years-old cricketer will represent the club for the whole season and will depart for England on July 12. Faheem, who was the part of Pakistan’s provisional World Cup squad, will represent Pakistan for the first time in county cricket. Earlier in 2018, Faheem left his English County contract due to call for the national team.

